As of 19:35, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.
The situation on the front line stabilizes
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which Grigory Gabrielyants was appointed State Counselor - Ambassador-at-Large, being released from the position of State Counselor.
Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the 31st Anniversary of the Maragha Massacre.
The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, through the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation, sent the Azerbaijani side a proposal to hold a meeting at the headquarters and with the mediation of the Russian peacekeepers to discuss urgent humanitarian issues.
Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev has said that the work on a peace treaty with Armenia isn’t proceeding “as smoothly as we would like it to” but that “there is no alternative to it.”
The new Ambassador of India to Armenia Nilakshi Saha Sinha presented the copy of her credentials to Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on April 10.
The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Monday on the 31st anniversary of the massacre of Armenians in Maragha.
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has met with Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.
Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.
On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia,15 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh reported.
Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan issued a message on the occasion of Motherhood Day.
From now on, it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia in case of urgent need. Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote about this on Facebook.
The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During this period, the Armenian Apostolic Church marks the most important events of Our Lord Jesus Christ’s earthly life – his entry into Jerusalem (Palm Sunday), his last supper, betrayal, crucifixion, entombment and triumphant resurrection.
On April 4 at about 15:30, 27 civilians, including elderly, children, and people with disabilities, who have been separated from their families for several months, in accordance with the agreement reached with the Russian side and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, left the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia for Stepanakert, Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.
The lives of the four women who were transferred to the Stepanakert hospital are not in any risk, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.
The Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the area of Tegh village, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
Azerbaijani military units opened fire around 16:00, April 11 at Armenian servicemen who were conducting engineering work in the direction of Tegh community, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
Between 1am and 2am on Monday, a serviceman from the armed forces of Azerbaijan was found and detained in Armenia.
Armenian Minister of Defense visits Brussels
The United States Department of Defense said including Armenia in the list of participating countries of the Defender 23 military exercises happened by mistake.
The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Friday violated the ceasefire in the eastern and southwestern direction of the line of contact by using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense press service reports.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.
