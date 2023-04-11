Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in Tegh section of Armenian border

The Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the area of Tegh village, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue the provocation. At around 17:30, the units of Azerbaijani armed forces used mortars in the same direction. Armenian Armed Forces are taking necessary defensive measures.

The Ministry of Defense will make an additional announcement," reads the statement.