Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian servicemen conducting engineering work in the direction of Tegh community

Azerbaijani military units opened fire around 16:00, April 11 at Armenian servicemen who were conducting engineering work in the direction of Tegh community, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “According to preliminary information there are fatalities and injured on the Armenian side. The Ministry of Defense will release an additional report,” the Ministry of Defense added.