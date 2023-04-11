No second wave of mobilization in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman says

There is no second mobilization wave in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "There is no second wave," the spokesman told reporters Tuesday.

The journalists noted the statements Peskov made in March that the Kremlin does not discuss an option to carry out a second mobilization wave. When asked if there are any changes in this regard, the spokesman underscored: "No, there have been none, and there are still none."

The reporters also asked the spokesman how call-up notifications will be sent in case of a second wave of mobilization.

"As for call-up papers, the bill is only in the works now, the work continues," Peskov noted.