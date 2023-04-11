Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia,15 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh reported.

April 11, 2023, 13:31 ICRC transfers 15 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: 10 patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with an accompanying persons.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of the Republic of Artsakh.

7 children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of the Arevik medical centre.

5 patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Centre, 1 of them in critical condition.