US Secretary of State Antony Blinken intends to discuss topics related to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, nuclear disarmament, and food and energy security at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Japan, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel said at a special briefing for journalists dedicated to Blinken’s trip to Vietnam and Japan on April 14-18, Tass informs.

April 11, 2023, 12:10 US Secretary of State to discuss Ukraine, nuclear disarmament with G7 colleagues

