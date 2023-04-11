No alternative to peace treaty with Armenia, says Azerbaijani leader

Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev has said that the work on a peace treaty with Armenia isn’t proceeding “as smoothly as we would like it to” but that “there is no alternative to it.”

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Aliyev made the remarks at a press conference after his meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"We are determined to normalize these relations, and after the second Karabakh war it was Azerbaijan that proposed to start working on a peace treaty. This work has practically started, but it is not going as smoothly as we would like it to. But there is no alternative to it,” the Azerbaijani State News Agency Azertac quoted Aliyev as saying.