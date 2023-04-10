Trump again warns of third world war

Former US President Donald Trump has once again warned of a third world war, posting a brief comment on his Truth Social network, Sputnik reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "WORLD WAR III," Trump wrote on his account on Sunday, without elaborating.

Trump has repeatedly accused US President Joe Biden of bringing the world to the "brink of World War III," saying that the situation would have been different if he were president.

In January, Trump said the world has become "more dangerous" under President Joe Biden and that the nuclear rhetoric was not employed against the US under his administration, but that foreign adversaries are using it now because they lack respect for the present US leadership.

Since Biden has taken office, tension have undoubtedly risen between the US and the world's other two major nuclear powers, China and Russia.