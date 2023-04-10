Armenian Foreign Minister holds meeting with new Ambassador of India

The new Ambassador of India to Armenia Nilakshi Saha Sinha presented the copy of her credentials to Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on April 10.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: FM Mirzoyan congratulated the newly appointed Ambassador on assuming office and wished her good luck in fulfilling her important mission, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

FM Mirzoyan and Ambassador Nilakshi Saha Sinha discussed the prospects of development of the multi-layered relations between Armenia and India and exchanged views on the ways for realizing the ambitious bilateral agenda.

Both sides were pleased to note the growing dynamics in the political dialogue between Armenia and India, to which the bilateral high-ranking visits and the active and productive partnership in international platforms contributed to.

The Armenian Foreign Minister and the Indian Ambassador expressed readiness to take joint steps in the direction of maximally utilizing the potential in various areas between Armenia and India, including in trade-economic and business ties, as well as scientific-educational sectors. In this context they noted that the centuries-old friendly relations between the two peoples are also conducive for the further development of the interstate partnership.

Regional and international security issues were also discussed. FM Mirzoyan presented to the Indian Ambassador the Armenian side’s vision of the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and resolution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and appreciated India’s stance.

Speaking about the humanitarian challenges in Nagorno Karabakh resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, FM Mirzoyan emphasized the imperative of the implementation of the February 22 ruling by the International Court of Justice, eliminating the blockade without preconditions and preventing Baku’s actions aimed at subjecting the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh to ethnic cleansing. In this context the importance of practical steps by stakeholder partners and international organizations in regional stability was highlighted.