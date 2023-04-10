Mayor of the French city of Lyon Grégory Doucet visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan on April 10.

April 10, 2023, 14:04 Lyon Mayor Grégory Doucet visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Doucet and his delegation were accompanied by Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Suren Grigoryan.

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Director Harutyun Marutyan presented the story behind the three cross-stones erected in the Tsitsernakaberd area dedicated to the memory of the Armenians who were killed in the Azerbaijani state-sanctioned massacres in Sumgait, Kirovabad and Baku in the end of the previous century and the five fallen troops from the First Nagorno Karabakh War who are buried in front of the Memory Wall, stressing the link between these events and the Armenian Genocide.

Grégory Doucet placed a wreath in honor of the Armenian Genocide victims. Then, Doucet and members of his delegation laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and observed a moment of silence in honor of the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The delegation also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum.

The members of the delegation planted a tree in the Memory Park.