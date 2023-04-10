First game of FIDE World Championship match ends in a draw

The first game of the 2023 FIDE World Chess Championship match ended in a draw after 49 moves and nearly five hours of play on Sunday, the Armenian Chess Federation said.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In a sideline of the Ruy Lopez opening, Ian Nepomniachtchi managed to surprise his opponent and seized the initiative as White. The Chinese player spent significantly more time in the opening.

Nepomniachtchi had an edge both on the board and on the clock, but he missed a crucial opportunity to build up his advantage during the critical moments of the game. Despite his opponent having only a few minutes left on his clock, Nepomniachtchi did not manage to make the most of his opportunities and in an equal endgame the game ended in a draw.

The second game of the World Chess Championship match will take place on Monday, 10 April, at 3 PM local time in Astana.