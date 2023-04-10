OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Armenia as part of regional trip

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani will visit Armenia this week, the OSCE announced Monday.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Osmani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, will visit Armenia as part of a South Caucasus trip.

He will visit Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on 10-13 April for meetings with government officials and other stakeholders.

Meetings with parliamentarians, civil society representatives and other interlocutors will take place as well.

According to a press release issued by the OSCE, "the trip will focus on strengthening the co-operation between the OSCE, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, addressing existing security challenges and promoting peace and stability through dialogue in the South Caucasus region."