French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview published on Sunday that Europe should not be "followers" of either the US or China in matters concerning Taiwan, stressing that the EU "risks" being "caught up in crises that are not ours."

April 10, 2023, 09:50 Macron after meeting Xi Jinping: Europe should't be US or China "followers"

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” he said.



President Macron, on a recent visit to China, discussed Taiwan with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday. His office at the Élysée Palace said the talks were "intense".