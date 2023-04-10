Artsakhpress

Ursula von der Leyen’s answer to the mothers of Artsakh. We understand that restrictions of movement along the Lachin Corridor cause significant distress to the local population and create humanitarian concerns

On February 1, the women of Artsakh, Armenian mothers with “Mothers for their children’s rights” placards and appeals addressed the Head of Delegation of the European Union in Yerevan, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, asking to deliver their letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, a mother of seven children.

STEPANAKERT,  APRIL 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In the letter, Artsakh mothers reminded that Artsakh has been under siege since December 12, 2022, and the fundamental rights to life, health, and education of 120,000 residents of Artsakh, including 30,000 children, are being violated in the cold winter.
On February 6, Aravot.am made a written request for information to the Head of the EU delegation, Mrs. Victorini. “The mothers of Artsakh asked you and Ms. Ursula von der Leyen to stop this terror, to prevent Azerbaijan from holding 30,000 Armenian children captive, and not to become Azerbaijan’s accomplice. Mothers believed you would put high humanistic values above the political interests of the moment and use your influence to eliminate the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh. Please let us know if you have read the contents of that letter, has it been forwarded to Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, and what is your opinion about that letter request?”
In response to our request for information, the EU delegation forwarded to Aravot.am the response of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in which she thanked the women of Nagorno-Karabakh for the letter and conveyed the following message: “Thank you for your open letter, which I have received via the Delegation of the European Union in Armenia. The European Union has been following with serious concern the various developments around the Lachin Corridor since the beginning of December last year. We understand that restrictions of movement along the Lachin Corridor cause significant distress to the local population and create humanitarian concerns. Let me assure you that the EU continues to mobilize diplomatic efforts to solve the situation, and has repeatedly called on Azerbaijan and all others involved to take the measures that are within their jurisdiction to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the obligations deriving from the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020. To this end, the EU has been involved in regular contacts at multiple levels with the leadership of Azerbaijan and Armenia. The EU also stepped up its engagement in Armenia through the recently launched full-fledged civilian CSDP mission (EU Mission in Armenia), which represents clear proof of our continued support to de-escalation efforts and commitment to work closely with both sides towards the ultimate goal of sustainable peace in the region”.


     

Secretary of Security Council meets Iranian counterpart

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has met with Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

Nikol Pashinyan holds phone call with Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister's Office informs.

Deployment of CSTO mission to Armenia depends on Yerevan, diplomat says

Russia said that dates for deploying peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization to Armenia must be decided by the Yerevan authorities, as the group is prepared to send the mission, Asbarez reported.

Pashinyan calls for continued international diplomatic efforts to achieve fulfillment of ICJ ruling by Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday called for continued diplomatic efforts to achieve compliance with the ICJ ruling by Azerbaijan on opening the Lachin Corridor.

Sergey Kopyrkin: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are doing everything within their powers

The Russian peacekeepers are doing everything within their powers to ensure the normal life of Nagorno-Karabakh—even in difficult conditions when the Lachin corridor is closed.

The inaction of the international community in the face of such serious violations of human rights is tantamount to tacit approval. MFA

On 4 April, another flagrant violation of the rights of the citizens of Artsakh took place that indicates the true goals pursued by Azerbaijan, which has been holding the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) under a complete blockade for more than 110 days. Artsakh Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement.

Artsakh ranks first in the world in the number of accidents caused by mines planted by Azerbaijan per capita

Today marks International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Artsakh world also is a child and needs the care and warmth of its mother. President Harutyunyan

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan issued a message on the occasion of Motherhood Day.

From now on travel from Artsakh to Armenia will be possible only for highly essential cases. State Minister

From now on, it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia in case of urgent need. Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote about this on Facebook.

Armenian Church marks Holy Wednesday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During this period, the Armenian Apostolic Church marks the most important events of Our Lord Jesus Christ’s earthly life – his entry into Jerusalem (Palm Sunday), his last supper, betrayal, crucifixion, entombment and triumphant resurrection.

By allowing the exit of people from Artsakh, but prohibiting entry, Azerbaijani authorities are openly implementing a policy of ethnic cleansing. Ombudsman

On April 4 at about 15:30, 27 civilians, including elderly, children, and people with disabilities, who have been separated from their families for several months, in accordance with the agreement reached with the Russian side and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, left the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia for Stepanakert, Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

Artsakh health ministry: Lives of 4 women transferred to Stepanakert hospital not at risk

The lives of the four women who were transferred to the Stepanakert hospital are not in any risk, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.

As a result of the incident unleashed by the Azerbaijanis, the well-being of 4 women from Artsakh worsened. Ministry of Internal Affairs

On April 4 at about 15:30, 27 civilians, including elderly, children, and people with disabilities, who have been separated from their families for several months, in accordance with the agreement reached with the Russian side and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, left the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia for Stepanakert.

Azerbaijani eco activists at the blocked section of Stepaankert-Goris highway prohibited the entry of women and children to Artsakh. State Minister

Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan has closed the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, leaving the entire population of Artsakh to rely on humanitarian cargo transportation. Hundreds of Artsakh residents remained in the Republic of Armenia and have not been able to return to Artsakh for almost four months, State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Gurgen Nersisyan wrote on Facebook.

Armenian Minister of Defense visits Brussels

Including Armenia in list of participants of Defender 23 drills happened by mistake, says Pentagon

The United States Department of Defense said including Armenia in the list of participating countries of the Defender 23 military exercises happened by mistake.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire by using firearms, grenade launchers

The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Friday violated the ceasefire in the eastern and southwestern direction of the line of contact by using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense press service reports.

Yury Shuvalov: CSTO ready to send mission to Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in interest of Armenia security

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is ready to send a mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the interest of ensuring Armenia's security, stated Yury Shuvalov, the spokesperson of the CSTO Secretariat.

Azerbaijan again opens fire at Artsakh farmer

Azerbaijani troops stationed in a combat outpost adjacent to the Berdashen village opened small arms fire on a 29-year-old farmer, Hayk Zargaryan, while he was carrying out agricultural work on his tractor in the village.

Azerbaijanis fire at Artsakh civilians, agricultural work stopped

Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire again, and the targets are Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) civilians agai

Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor soil road

On March 27, around 9 AM, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor soil road, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic informs.

Ukraine tweaks its military plans over leaked Pentagon documents — TV
First game of FIDE World Championship match ends in a draw
OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Armenia as part of regional trip
Armenian Minister of Defense visits Brussels
Macron after meeting Xi Jinping: Europe should't be US or China "followers"
Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Chartar. Spring
Chartar. Spring
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

A.C. Milan reportedly offer €8,000,000 for transfer of Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan

Sweden demolish Azerbaijan 5:0 at Euro 2024 qualifier as spectators wave Artsakh flag

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Pension reform unrest continues, Paris protesters clash with police

Iran slams expulsion of its diplomats from Azerbaijan

Macron after meeting Xi Jinping: Europe should't be US or China "followers"

Macron calls on China to persuade Putin to end Ukraine war

