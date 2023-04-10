On February 1, the women of Artsakh, Armenian mothers with “Mothers for their children’s rights” placards and appeals addressed the Head of Delegation of the European Union in Yerevan, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, asking to deliver their letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, a mother of seven children.

April 10, 2023, 09:42 Ursula von der Leyen’s answer to the mothers of Artsakh. We understand that restrictions of movement along the Lachin Corridor cause significant distress to the local population and create humanitarian concerns

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In the letter, Artsakh mothers reminded that Artsakh has been under siege since December 12, 2022, and the fundamental rights to life, health, and education of 120,000 residents of Artsakh, including 30,000 children, are being violated in the cold winter.

On February 6, Aravot.am made a written request for information to the Head of the EU delegation, Mrs. Victorini. “The mothers of Artsakh asked you and Ms. Ursula von der Leyen to stop this terror, to prevent Azerbaijan from holding 30,000 Armenian children captive, and not to become Azerbaijan’s accomplice. Mothers believed you would put high humanistic values above the political interests of the moment and use your influence to eliminate the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh. Please let us know if you have read the contents of that letter, has it been forwarded to Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, and what is your opinion about that letter request?”