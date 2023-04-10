Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has met with Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

April 10, 2023, 09:14 Secretary of Security Council meets Iranian counterpart

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Grigoryan and Shamkhani discussed the regional security situation over a luncheon.

The sides also discussed the Armenian-Iranian bilateral relations agenda and prospect of development, Grigoryan’s office said in a readout.