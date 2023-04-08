Including Armenia in list of participants of Defender 23 drills happened by mistake, says Pentagon

The United States Department of Defense said including Armenia in the list of participating countries of the Defender 23 military exercises happened by mistake.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In response to a query by the Voice of America, the Department of Defense said Armenia never participated in the Defender 23 drills and wasn’t supposed to be included in the list and that it happened as a result of an error by the Pentagon’s internal press team.

The U.S. Department of Defense removed Armenia on Thursday from the list of participants of the upcoming U.S.-led military exercise in Europe released by it on Wednesday.

The Armenian military said it plans to participate in two other US-led military exercises this year – KFOR and Saber Junction.