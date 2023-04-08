Iran slams expulsion of its diplomats from Azerbaijan

Iran thinks that Azerbaijan’s actions against Iranian diplomats, who have been declared personae non grata, run counter to the principles of good neighborly relations, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Friday

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "We think that such conduct of the Azerbaijani government runs counter to the principles of good neighborly relations," the ministry quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.



The Iranian diplomat called on Baku to demonstrate "mutual respect, follow along the path of good neighborliness" and "stay away" from the "enemies of the region, including Israeli "Zionists."



The Azerbaijani foreign ministry said on April 6 that four employees of the Iranian embassy in Baku had been declared personae non gratae and were ordered to leave the country within 48 hours. A resolute protest was expressed to the Iranian ambassador "for his country’s recent provocative actions against Azerbaijan."