Nikol Pashinyan holds phone call with Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister's Office informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS: During the telephone conversation, the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh due to the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan was discussed.

In the context of overcoming the crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, PM Pashinyan attached importance to the implementation of consistent steps by the Russian peacekeeping mission.

Issues related to the implementation of the 9 November 2020, 11 January and 26 November 2021 and 31 October 2022 Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral statements – including the unblocking of regional transport connections – were also discussed.

Pashinyan and Putin also exchanged views on the Armenian-Russian relations and other developments, the PMO reported.