US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

April 7, 2023, 11:57 US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “During his April 6-8 visit, Assistant Secretary Venkataraman will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and give opening remarks at the U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue, during which he will underscore the United States’ interest in deepening commercial ties and promoting commercial partnerships between both countries, particularly in the energy sector,” the US Embassy in Yerevan added.