Clashes erupted in Paris on Thursday (April 6) during a day of nationwide protests against a pension reform bill that would see the age of retirement rise.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Police holding riot shields were pelted with objects, including stones, bottles and paint. The awning of a restaurant popular with President Macron was briefly set alight.

Protests have gathered huge crowds since January against the flagship reform of Macron's second term, which lifts the retirement age by two years to 64.

Polls show a wide majority of French oppose the pension legislation and the government's decision to push it through parliament without a vote.

The latest wave of demonstrations represents the most serious challenge to the authority of Macron since the "Yellow Vest" revolt four years ago.

A key date will be April 14, when the Constitutional Council delivers its verdict on the pension bill. Constitutional experts say it is unlikely to strike the legislation down, which the government likely hopes will help weaken protests.