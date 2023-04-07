Artsakh world also is a child and needs the care and warmth of its mother. President Harutyunyan

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan issued a message on the occasion of Motherhood Day.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads as follows:

In this difficult and crucial period for us, the Armenian mother is the axis around which and through which the desired image of our dreamed Motherland is woven.

The heart of the wounded Artsakh continues to beat for the noble goal of having a strong and complete Motherland, and the mothers of Artsakh also confirm this with the demeanor they have manifested these days.

The Artsakh world also is a child and needs the care and warmth of its mother—the entire Armenian nation. I am convinced that it is the mothers who will keep the Motherland alive with unfailing devotion, like their children who will tell the world and continue to present the Biblical Land with great deeds...

Eternal glory to the devotees who fought for the freedom and independence of our people at all times. I bow to the strength of spirit and immeasurable strength of will of the heroic mothers, wives, sisters and daughters of our holy martyrs...