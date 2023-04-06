Artsakhpress

International

Macron calls on China to persuade Putin to end Ukraine war

China should persuade Russian President Putin in order to resolve the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron stated in Beijing, France24 reported.

STEPANAKERT,  APRIL 6 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "Because of its close ties with Moscow, China can play a significant role in seeking peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The peace plan presented on Ukraine at the end of February testifies to the willingness to contribute to the resolution of the conflict," Macron said.

"China has confirmed its loyalty to the UN Charter, and therefore to respect for the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty," said the French president.

Also, he called for peaceful negotiations, declaring that "the need to establish a strong and long-term peace in Europe" depends on a "much more intense conversation" with Russia through diplomatic channels.

Without mentioning China directly, Macron concluded his remarks with a call to countries around the world to "take responsibility” for peace “in these troubled times."


     

Politics

Deployment of CSTO mission to Armenia depends on Yerevan, diplomat says

Russia said that dates for deploying peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization to Armenia must be decided by the Yerevan authorities, as the group is prepared to send the mission, Asbarez reported.

Pashinyan calls for continued international diplomatic efforts to achieve fulfillment of ICJ ruling by Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday called for continued diplomatic efforts to achieve compliance with the ICJ ruling by Azerbaijan on opening the Lachin Corridor.

Sergey Kopyrkin: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are doing everything within their powers

The Russian peacekeepers are doing everything within their powers to ensure the normal life of Nagorno-Karabakh—even in difficult conditions when the Lachin corridor is closed.

The inaction of the international community in the face of such serious violations of human rights is tantamount to tacit approval. MFA

On 4 April, another flagrant violation of the rights of the citizens of Artsakh took place that indicates the true goals pursued by Azerbaijan, which has been holding the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) under a complete blockade for more than 110 days. Artsakh Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement.

Artsakh ranks first in the world in the number of accidents caused by mines planted by Azerbaijan per capita

Today marks International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore traffic through Lachin corridor

The five special procedures mandate-holders of the UN on Monday issued a statement calling on the government of Azerbaijan to take immediate measures to restore unhindered traffic and safe movement through the Lachin corridor.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev: Any attempt to create divide in Russia-Armenia relations will be futile

Any attempt by unfriendly countries to create a divide in the relations between Russia and Armenia will be futile, reports the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, citing the Russian interior minister, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, news.am informs.

Economy

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Society

From now on travel from Artsakh to Armenia will be possible only for highly essential cases. State Minister

From now on, it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia in case of urgent need. Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote about this on Facebook.

Armenian Church marks Holy Wednesday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During this period, the Armenian Apostolic Church marks the most important events of Our Lord Jesus Christ’s earthly life – his entry into Jerusalem (Palm Sunday), his last supper, betrayal, crucifixion, entombment and triumphant resurrection.

By allowing the exit of people from Artsakh, but prohibiting entry, Azerbaijani authorities are openly implementing a policy of ethnic cleansing. Ombudsman

On April 4 at about 15:30, 27 civilians, including elderly, children, and people with disabilities, who have been separated from their families for several months, in accordance with the agreement reached with the Russian side and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, left the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia for Stepanakert, Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

Artsakh health ministry: Lives of 4 women transferred to Stepanakert hospital not at risk

The lives of the four women who were transferred to the Stepanakert hospital are not in any risk, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.

As a result of the incident unleashed by the Azerbaijanis, the well-being of 4 women from Artsakh worsened. Ministry of Internal Affairs

On April 4 at about 15:30, 27 civilians, including elderly, children, and people with disabilities, who have been separated from their families for several months, in accordance with the agreement reached with the Russian side and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, left the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia for Stepanakert.

Azerbaijani eco activists at the blocked section of Stepaankert-Goris highway prohibited the entry of women and children to Artsakh. State Minister

Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan has closed the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, leaving the entire population of Artsakh to rely on humanitarian cargo transportation. Hundreds of Artsakh residents remained in the Republic of Armenia and have not been able to return to Artsakh for almost four months, State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Gurgen Nersisyan wrote on Facebook.

Civilian exploded on mine in Artsakh

At 3:35pm on April 2, the Karmir Shuka village department of the Martuni region of the Artsakh Police received a report that a landmine had exploded in the forest area of Karmir Shuka, injuring a civilian.

Military

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire by using firearms, grenade launchers

The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Friday violated the ceasefire in the eastern and southwestern direction of the line of contact by using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense press service reports.

Yury Shuvalov: CSTO ready to send mission to Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in interest of Armenia security

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is ready to send a mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the interest of ensuring Armenia's security, stated Yury Shuvalov, the spokesperson of the CSTO Secretariat.

Azerbaijan again opens fire at Artsakh farmer

Azerbaijani troops stationed in a combat outpost adjacent to the Berdashen village opened small arms fire on a 29-year-old farmer, Hayk Zargaryan, while he was carrying out agricultural work on his tractor in the village.

Azerbaijanis fire at Artsakh civilians, agricultural work stopped

Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire again, and the targets are Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) civilians agai

Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor soil road

On March 27, around 9 AM, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor soil road, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic informs.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the line of contact in the Shushi-Lisagor sector

The armed forces of Azerbaijan, once again violating the obligations assumed by the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020, on March 25 in the Shushi-Lisagor sector violated the line of contact established by the same document and ensured a certain positional advancement in the territory of the Artsakh Republic , informed Artsakh Information Headquarters.

Accusing the Armenian side of the false thesis of transporting weapons and ammunition, Azerbaijan continues to target the civilian population at the same time. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation that the Armenian side is allegedly using the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road to transport military supplies.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Photos

Chartar. Spring
Chartar. Spring
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Videos

Culture

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Sport

A.C. Milan reportedly offer €8,000,000 for transfer of Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan

Sweden demolish Azerbaijan 5:0 at Euro 2024 qualifier as spectators wave Artsakh flag

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Diaspora

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

International

Macron calls on China to persuade Putin to end Ukraine war

US, NATO must bear responsibility for crisis in Ukraine — China’s MFA

Putin, Lukashenko holding talks in Kremlin

Finland’s accession to NATO aimed at escalating conflict with Russia — French politician

