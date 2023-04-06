Macron calls on China to persuade Putin to end Ukraine war

China should persuade Russian President Putin in order to resolve the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron stated in Beijing, France24 reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "Because of its close ties with Moscow, China can play a significant role in seeking peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The peace plan presented on Ukraine at the end of February testifies to the willingness to contribute to the resolution of the conflict," Macron said.

"China has confirmed its loyalty to the UN Charter, and therefore to respect for the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty," said the French president.

Also, he called for peaceful negotiations, declaring that "the need to establish a strong and long-term peace in Europe" depends on a "much more intense conversation" with Russia through diplomatic channels.

Without mentioning China directly, Macron concluded his remarks with a call to countries around the world to "take responsibility” for peace “in these troubled times."