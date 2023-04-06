The US and military alliances such as NATO should bear responsibility for the crisis in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news conference on Thursday in the wake of statements by the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg about the consequences for China in case of arms supplies to Russia.

April 6, 2023, 14:42 US, NATO must bear responsibility for crisis in Ukraine — China’s MFA

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "As far as the responsibility for the Ukrainian problem is concerned, I believe it should be borne by the United States and military blocs like NATO. The North Atlantic Alliance does not have the necessary status to reproach China or put pressure on it," she pointed out.

Mao stressed that China was in favor of facilitating peace talks from the outset.

"History will eventually pronounce its verdict who really took a fair and correct position," Mao Ning said.