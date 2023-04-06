Pashinyan calls for continued international diplomatic efforts to achieve fulfillment of ICJ ruling by Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday called for continued diplomatic efforts to achieve compliance with the ICJ ruling by Azerbaijan on opening the Lachin Corridor.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, PM Pashinyan said that the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh is still tense due to the closure of the Lachin Corridor. He added that gas and electricity supply to Nagorno Karabakh remains blocked as well.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the April 5 incident when a group of citizens en route from Goris to Stepanakert were barred from returning to their homes in Nagorno Karabakh.

“This documented incident once again highlights our previous assessments, and these assessments are further highlighted on the backdrop of the February 22 ruling by the International Court of Justice, according to which Azerbaijan must take all actions to fully restore the functioning of the Lachin Corridor. The incident once again recorded that the international court’s ruling remains unfulfilled and we must continue our corresponding international diplomatic efforts,” the Prime Minister said.

The United Nations’ highest court – the International Court of Justice (ICJ) - ordered Azerbaijan on February 22 to “take all steps at its disposal” to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions. The Lachin Corridor has been blocked by Azerbaijan since 12 December 2022.