Finland’s accession to NATO aimed at escalating conflict with Russia — French politician

Finland’s accession to NATO is a provocation aimed at escalating the conflict with Russia, leader of France’s Les Patriotes (The Patriots) party Florian Philippot told TASS on Wednesday.

April 5, 2023

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "I view it as a provocation aimed at adding more fuel to the conflict with Russia," Philippot said, commenting on Finland’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance. "I consider this step to be inappropriate and aggressive," the politician added.

According to Philippot, "NATO is an entity of American imperialism, which should have disappeared when the Cold War ended in the early 1990s."

The French politician also called for France’s withdrawal from the North Atlantic Alliance.