Russia MFA spox calls Trump arrest evidence of ‘crisis of liberalism’

he arrest of former US President Donald Trump, who has openly announced his ambitions to run for the next elections, indicates the crisis of liberal ideology, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Sputnik radio on Wednesday, news.am informs.

April 5, 2023

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "This is called the crisis of liberalism. This is when a system which has been declared to be absolutely free, where there is nothing to restrain human outbursts, the expression of passions in any way, and this has been raised to the level of a cult... ends up devouring itself or rejecting itself," Zakharova said.