From now on travel from Artsakh to Armenia will be possible only for highly essential cases. State Minister

From now on, it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia in case of urgent need. Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote about this on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “From now on, traveling from Artsakh to Armenia will be possible only in highly essential cases and exclusively through applying in advance to the Center for Cooperation with the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent and with their permission.

Since Azerbaijan’s blockade of the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia, the Armenians of Artsakh were deprived for a long time of the possibility to travel to Armenia from Artsakh.

Taking into account the constantly arising problems in people's lives: death of a relative, funeral in Armenia, split families—severe illness, surgery of a family member in Armenia etc./and the increase in tension, in recent days Russian peacekeepers have started to periodically transfer from Artsakh to Armenia people facing such problems.

In order to keep the abovementioned process under control and protect our citizens from possible Azerbaijani provocations in the blockaded part of the road, from now on it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia only in highly essential cases, naturally through the Russian peacekeepers, exclusively by applying in advance to the Center for Cooperation with the Russian peacekeeping contingent and with their permission. Regarding people with health issues requiring medical attention, their transfer to Armenia will be organized through the Artsakh representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, with recommendation of the healthcare ministry of Artsakh.

"At the same time, we inform that the news about the evacuation of Artsakh residents by Russian peacekeepers or the transfer of a large number of Artsakh residents to the Republic of Armenia are untrue, they are another manifestation of Azerbaijani information attacks," Artsakh Minister of State wrote.