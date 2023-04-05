The Israeli Air Force (IAF) targeted two "Hamas weapons manufacturing and storage sites" in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning after 10 rockets were fired in three waves from the Gaza Strip towards the Sderot area and Yad Mordechai in response to clashes that broke out at al-Aqsa on Tuesday night, Jerusalem Post reported citing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit.

April 5, 2023, 10:13 Israeli military strikes Gaza in response to rockets fired after al-Aqsa clashes

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5 , ARTSAKHPRESS:It later also struck a Hamas "military compound and multiple military positions".

Palestinian factions in Gaza fired surface-to-air missiles at the Israeli aircraft carrying out the strikes, according to Palestinian reports. Rocket sirens sounded in Sderot and in Mabu'im, near Netivot, during the strikes.

One of the rockets fired overnight hit a factory in the Sderot industrial zone, five fell in open areas and the rest were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.

No injuries were reported.

Earlier in the night, police entered al-Aqsa, firing stun grenades and working to remove the people barricaded inside. Palestinians in the mosque fired fireworks and threw stones at the Israeli forces. Dozens of Palestinians were reportedly injured in the clashes, with Palestinian media claiming that medics were prevented from reaching the site.