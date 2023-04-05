Trump charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records — indictment

Former US President Donald Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, according to his indictment, published by New York attorneys on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In accordance with the document, the former president is charged with "falsifying business records in the first degree" with the purpose of committing another crime, whose details were not disclosed in the document.

Each count mentioned in the document is punishable with up to four years in prison.

The indictment says that during his presidential campaign, Trump "made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise" with "intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime."

Meanwhile, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Trump is accused of "falsifying New York business records in order to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election."

The statement says that "Trump and others" employed a scheme "to identify, purchase, and bury negative information about him and boost his electoral prospects.".