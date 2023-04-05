The lives of the four women who were transferred to the Stepanakert hospital are not in any risk, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.

April 5, 2023, 00:59 Artsakh health ministry: Lives of 4 women transferred to Stepanakert hospital not at risk

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5 , ARTSAKHPRESS: On April 4 at about 15:30, 27 civilians, including elderly, children, and people with disabilities, who have been separated from their families for several months, in accordance with the agreement reached with the Russian side and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, left the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia for Stepanakert.

But Azerbaijani "eco-activists" prohibited the movement of vehicles at the blocked section of the Goris-Stepanakert motorway.

Due to this intervention of Azerbaijanis, four women from Artsakh felt ill.

The Russian peacekeepers ensured the arrival of an ambulance, and these four women were transferred to the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh capital Stepanakert.