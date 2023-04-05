As a result of the incident unleashed by the Azerbaijanis, the well-being of 4 women from Artsakh worsened. Ministry of Internal Affairs

Artsakhpress

Society

On April 4 at about 15:30, 27 civilians, including elderly, children, and people with disabilities, who have been separated from their families for several months, in accordance with the agreement reached with the Russian side and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, left the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia for Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT,  APRIL 5 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Despite a prearranged agreement, Azerbaijani "eco-activists" blocked the passage of vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping forces carrying civilians near Shushi - a blocked section of the Goris-Stepanakert highway.

As reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, as a result of the incident, the well-being of 4 women from Artsakh worsened.

Accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, they were taken to the Republican Medical Center of Stepanakert.


     

Politics

Artsakh ranks first in the world in the number of accidents caused by mines planted by Azerbaijan per capita

Today marks International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore traffic through Lachin corridor

The five special procedures mandate-holders of the UN on Monday issued a statement calling on the government of Azerbaijan to take immediate measures to restore unhindered traffic and safe movement through the Lachin corridor.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev: Any attempt to create divide in Russia-Armenia relations will be futile

Any attempt by unfriendly countries to create a divide in the relations between Russia and Armenia will be futile, reports the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, citing the Russian interior minister, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, news.am informs.

Armenian FM hails EU mission as “valuable instrument” for increasing security

Armenia views the EU civilian mission on its international border with Azerbaijan as a “valuable instrument” for increasing security on the ground and contributing to peace and stability in the region, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Monday at a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu in Bucharest.

We call on the United Nations Security Council to take immediate and effective measures to introduce mechanisms and guarantees for normal life activity in Artsakh. MFA

On April 2, Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the 7th anniversary of the April Four-Day War unleashed by Azerbaijan.

President Harutyunyan chaired an extraordinary extended session of the Security Council

On March 31, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an extraordinary extended session of the Security Council.

CSTO Secretary General warns of “risk of destabilization” due to situation in Nagorno Karabakh

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov has warned of a “risk of destabilization” stemming from the tense situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

Economy

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Society

By allowing the exit of people from Artsakh, but prohibiting entry, Azerbaijani authorities are openly implementing a policy of ethnic cleansing. Ombudsman

On April 4 at about 15:30, 27 civilians, including elderly, children, and people with disabilities, who have been separated from their families for several months, in accordance with the agreement reached with the Russian side and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, left the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia for Stepanakert, Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

As a result of the incident unleashed by the Azerbaijanis, the well-being of 4 women from Artsakh worsened. Ministry of Internal Affairs

On April 4 at about 15:30, 27 civilians, including elderly, children, and people with disabilities, who have been separated from their families for several months, in accordance with the agreement reached with the Russian side and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, left the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia for Stepanakert.

Azerbaijani eco activists at the blocked section of Stepaankert-Goris highway prohibited the entry of women and children to Artsakh. State Minister

Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan has closed the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, leaving the entire population of Artsakh to rely on humanitarian cargo transportation. Hundreds of Artsakh residents remained in the Republic of Armenia and have not been able to return to Artsakh for almost four months, State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Gurgen Nersisyan wrote on Facebook.

Civilian exploded on mine in Artsakh

At 3:35pm on April 2, the Karmir Shuka village department of the Martuni region of the Artsakh Police received a report that a landmine had exploded in the forest area of Karmir Shuka, injuring a civilian.

Taghavard-Kaler primary school continues its educational process under direct enemy fire

Ensuring security continues to be the primary issue for the Taghavard-Kaler frontline community school of the Martunu region of the Republic of Artsakh.

President Harutyunyan paid tribute to memory of victims of April four-day war

On April 2, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan at the Stepanakert’s Memorial Complex paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Artsakh Republic in April, 2016.

A large-scale of potato planting carried out in Berdashen

A large-scale of potato planting has been carried out in the Berdashen community of the Martunu region of the Republic of Artsakh.

Military

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire by using firearms, grenade launchers

The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Friday violated the ceasefire in the eastern and southwestern direction of the line of contact by using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense press service reports.

Yury Shuvalov: CSTO ready to send mission to Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in interest of Armenia security

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is ready to send a mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the interest of ensuring Armenia's security, stated Yury Shuvalov, the spokesperson of the CSTO Secretariat.

Azerbaijan again opens fire at Artsakh farmer

Azerbaijani troops stationed in a combat outpost adjacent to the Berdashen village opened small arms fire on a 29-year-old farmer, Hayk Zargaryan, while he was carrying out agricultural work on his tractor in the village.

Azerbaijanis fire at Artsakh civilians, agricultural work stopped

Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire again, and the targets are Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) civilians agai

Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor soil road

On March 27, around 9 AM, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor soil road, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic informs.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the line of contact in the Shushi-Lisagor sector

The armed forces of Azerbaijan, once again violating the obligations assumed by the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020, on March 25 in the Shushi-Lisagor sector violated the line of contact established by the same document and ensured a certain positional advancement in the territory of the Artsakh Republic , informed Artsakh Information Headquarters.

Accusing the Armenian side of the false thesis of transporting weapons and ammunition, Azerbaijan continues to target the civilian population at the same time. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation that the Armenian side is allegedly using the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road to transport military supplies.

Israeli military strikes Gaza in response to rockets fired after al-Aqsa clashes
Trump charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records — indictment
By allowing the exit of people from Artsakh, but prohibiting entry, Azerbaijani authorities are openly implementing a policy of ethnic cleansing. Ombudsman
As a result of the incident unleashed by the Azerbaijanis, the well-being of 4 women from Artsakh worsened. Ministry of Internal Affairs
Azerbaijani ''eco-activists'' at the blocked section of Stepanakert-Goris highway prohibited the entry of women and children to Artsakh. State Minister
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Photos

Chartar. Spring
Chartar. Spring
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Videos

Culture

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Sport

A.C. Milan reportedly offer €8,000,000 for transfer of Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan

Sweden demolish Azerbaijan 5:0 at Euro 2024 qualifier as spectators wave Artsakh flag

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Diaspora

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

International

Trump charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records — indictment

Israeli military strikes Gaza in response to rockets fired after al-Aqsa clashes

Kremlin warns of response to Finland’s accession to NATO

NATO not to deploy any troops in Finland without Finland’s consent — Stoltenberg

