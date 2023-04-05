As a result of the incident unleashed by the Azerbaijanis, the well-being of 4 women from Artsakh worsened. Ministry of Internal Affairs

On April 4 at about 15:30, 27 civilians, including elderly, children, and people with disabilities, who have been separated from their families for several months, in accordance with the agreement reached with the Russian side and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, left the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia for Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Despite a prearranged agreement, Azerbaijani "eco-activists" blocked the passage of vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping forces carrying civilians near Shushi - a blocked section of the Goris-Stepanakert highway.

As reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, as a result of the incident, the well-being of 4 women from Artsakh worsened.

Accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, they were taken to the Republican Medical Center of Stepanakert.