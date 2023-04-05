Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan has closed the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, leaving the entire population of Artsakh to rely on humanitarian cargo transportation. Hundreds of Artsakh residents remained in the Republic of Armenia and have not been able to return to Artsakh for almost four months, State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Gurgen Nersisyan wrote on Facebook.

April 5, 2023, 00:15 Azerbaijani ''eco-activists'' at the blocked section of Stepanakert-Goris highway prohibited the entry of women and children to Artsakh. State Minister

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Today, Russian peacekeepers tried to transport 27 of our citizens (including children, women and elderly) to Artsakh from the town of Goris, RA, but the Azerbaijanis prohibited the traffic of vehicles in the blocked section of the road near the town of Shushi on the Goris-Stepanakert highway. Due to the intervention of Azerbaijanis on the spot, the condition of four of our citizens worsened.

The Russian peacekeepers ensured the arrival of an ambulance and the transfer of the mentioned four citizens to the Stepanakert Medical Center. And the rest are being returned by the Russian peacekeepers to Goris, because the long and persistent negotiations have not yielded any results.

Azerbaijan, which regularly states that the road connecting Artsakh to Armenia is open, today openly prohibited the entry of Artsakh residents to their place of residence. Azerbaijan shows a completely opposite approach regarding those leaving Artsakh for Armenia, which directly documents its criminal behavior and intention to expel Armenians from Artsakh.