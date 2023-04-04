NATO will not deploy any troops in Finland without Finland’s consent, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday, Tass informs.

April 4, 2023, 15:07 NATO not to deploy any troops in Finland without Finland’s consent — Stoltenberg

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "It is Finnish decision […]. There will be no NATO troop in Finland without the consent of Finland," Stoltenberg said.

He underscored that Finland will bring "advanced defense industry" and "high-end capabilities" to the alliance.

Stoltenberg underscored that, once Finland joins the Alliance, it will become covered by Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, which stipulates collective security of all NATO member states before a military aggression. He stated that Finland will thus obtain "ironclad security guarantee."

He also noted that admission of Sweden to NATO remains a priority for Brussels. Stoltenberg noted that all 30 NATO states have already signed the protocol on admission of Sweden, and it is only necessary to ratify it in Turkey and Hungary. After joining the alliance, Finland will also have to sign and ratify this document. However, no one in NATO doubts that this process will happen as fast as possible, Stoltenberg noted.