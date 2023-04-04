At 3:35pm on April 2, the Karmir Shuka village department of the Martuni region of the Artsakh Police received a report that a landmine had exploded in the forest area of Karmir Shuka, injuring a civilian.

April 4, 2023, 12:52 Civilian exploded on mine in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The police officers who went to to the scene of the incident found out that on the same day at around 3:10pm, three residents of Karmir Shuka were picking asparagus in the aforesaid area near the line of contact with Azerbaijan, and one of them, G. B. (born in 1997), had stepped on a landmine which exploded as a result, the Artsakh Police informs.

The latter was taken to the "Republican Medical Center", where a traumatic amputation of the left foot was diagnosed.

The Martuni regional department of the police is investigating the incident.