Bloomberg: NATO chief calls on allies to donate €500M to Ukraine annually

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is pressing allies to pitch in a total of €500 million a year to help Ukraine with non-lethal aid and other long-term support, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.

April 4, 2023

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of this military alliance wants allies to boost contributions to a fund for NATO’s comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine, which includes short-term aid like fuel, protective equipment and anti-drone systems used to counter “Russia’s invasion,” said the people who asked not to be named on a confidential issue.

The package is aimed also at providing long-term support to Ukraine to modernize its armed forces and bring them into line with NATO interoperability standards. Many details of the project are still under development.

Although the aid is intended to be humanitarian, helping Ukraine meet NATO standards could also help ensure supplies of modern weapons to allies during the war as allies run out of Soviet-era ammunition.