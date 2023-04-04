Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Bloomberg: NATO chief calls on allies to donate €500M to Ukraine annually

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is pressing allies to pitch in a total of €500 million a year to help Ukraine with non-lethal aid and other long-term support, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg: NATO chief calls on allies to donate €500M to Ukraine annually

Bloomberg: NATO chief calls on allies to donate €500M to Ukraine annually

STEPANAKERT,  APRIL 4 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of this military alliance wants allies to boost contributions to a fund for NATO’s comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine, which includes short-term aid like fuel, protective equipment and anti-drone systems used to counter “Russia’s invasion,” said the people who asked not to be named on a confidential issue.

The package is aimed also at providing long-term support to Ukraine to modernize its armed forces and bring them into line with NATO interoperability standards. Many details of the project are still under development.

Although the aid is intended to be humanitarian, helping Ukraine meet NATO standards could also help ensure supplies of modern weapons to allies during the war as allies run out of Soviet-era ammunition.


     

Politics

UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore traffic through Lachin corridor

The five special procedures mandate-holders of the UN on Monday issued a statement calling on the government of Azerbaijan to take immediate measures to restore unhindered traffic and safe movement through the Lachin corridor.

All news from section

Vladimir Kolokoltsev: Any attempt to create divide in Russia-Armenia relations will be futile

Any attempt by unfriendly countries to create a divide in the relations between Russia and Armenia will be futile, reports the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, citing the Russian interior minister, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, news.am informs.

Armenian FM hails EU mission as “valuable instrument” for increasing security

Armenia views the EU civilian mission on its international border with Azerbaijan as a “valuable instrument” for increasing security on the ground and contributing to peace and stability in the region, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Monday at a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu in Bucharest.

We call on the United Nations Security Council to take immediate and effective measures to introduce mechanisms and guarantees for normal life activity in Artsakh. MFA

On April 2, Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the 7th anniversary of the April Four-Day War unleashed by Azerbaijan.

President Harutyunyan chaired an extraordinary extended session of the Security Council

On March 31, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an extraordinary extended session of the Security Council.

CSTO Secretary General warns of “risk of destabilization” due to situation in Nagorno Karabakh

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov has warned of a “risk of destabilization” stemming from the tense situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

France’s Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region to attempt humanitarian convoy passage into blockaded Nagorno Karabakh

The President of the Regional Council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Laurent Wauquiez has called for practical steps for not allowing Azerbaijan’s violations of international law in Armenia, Artsakh and the Lachin Corridor to be overlooked.

Economy

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

All news from section

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Society

Taghavard-Kaler primary school continues its educational process under direct enemy fire

Ensuring security continues to be the primary issue for the Taghavard-Kaler frontline community school of the Martunu region of the Republic of Artsakh.

All news from section

President Harutyunyan paid tribute to memory of victims of April four-day war

On April 2, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan at the Stepanakert’s Memorial Complex paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Artsakh Republic in April, 2016.

A large-scale of potato planting carried out in Berdashen

A large-scale of potato planting has been carried out in the Berdashen community of the Martunu region of the Republic of Artsakh.

Artsakh interior ministry: Azerbaijan army closed Goris-Stepanakert motorway between Aghavno, Tegh villages at night

The Azerbaijani military has blocked the Goris-Stepanakert highway in between Aghavno and Tegh villages, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh said in a statement on Thursday.

ICRC transfers 14 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 14 patients from Artsakh to Armenia, bringing the total number of patients transferred amid the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade to 229, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh reported.

Azerbaijanis shoot at Artsakh civilians working in Martakert town pomegranate orchard, agricultural work stopped

Shots were fired Sunday from the Azerbaijani combat positions at Artsakh civilians working in a pomegranate orchard, the Artsakh Police informs.

Hoping to find the lost..The story of a woman

Donara Arstamyan, a 40-year-old pedagogue, who was born and grew up, and then worked as a teacher in the village of Avetaranots, Artsakh’s Askeran region, continues to live with a great optimism.

Military

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire by using firearms, grenade launchers

The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Friday violated the ceasefire in the eastern and southwestern direction of the line of contact by using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense press service reports.

All news from section

Yury Shuvalov: CSTO ready to send mission to Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in interest of Armenia security

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is ready to send a mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the interest of ensuring Armenia's security, stated Yury Shuvalov, the spokesperson of the CSTO Secretariat.

Azerbaijan again opens fire at Artsakh farmer

Azerbaijani troops stationed in a combat outpost adjacent to the Berdashen village opened small arms fire on a 29-year-old farmer, Hayk Zargaryan, while he was carrying out agricultural work on his tractor in the village.

Azerbaijanis fire at Artsakh civilians, agricultural work stopped

Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire again, and the targets are Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) civilians agai

Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor soil road

On March 27, around 9 AM, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor soil road, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic informs.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the line of contact in the Shushi-Lisagor sector

The armed forces of Azerbaijan, once again violating the obligations assumed by the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020, on March 25 in the Shushi-Lisagor sector violated the line of contact established by the same document and ensured a certain positional advancement in the territory of the Artsakh Republic , informed Artsakh Information Headquarters.

Accusing the Armenian side of the false thesis of transporting weapons and ammunition, Azerbaijan continues to target the civilian population at the same time. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation that the Armenian side is allegedly using the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road to transport military supplies.

Bloomberg: NATO chief calls on allies to donate €500M to Ukraine annually
UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore traffic through Lachin corridor
Vladimir Kolokoltsev: Any attempt to create divide in Russia-Armenia relations will be futile
EU unfriendly to Russia, Lavrov says
Kiev, Western puppeteers do everything to prolong conflict, Lavrov says
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

All news from section

Photos

Chartar. Spring
Chartar. Spring
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

All news from section

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Sport

A.C. Milan reportedly offer €8,000,000 for transfer of Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan

All news from section

Sweden demolish Azerbaijan 5:0 at Euro 2024 qualifier as spectators wave Artsakh flag

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Diaspora

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

All news from section

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

International

Bloomberg: NATO chief calls on allies to donate €500M to Ukraine annually

All news from section

EU unfriendly to Russia, Lavrov says

Kiev, Western puppeteers do everything to prolong conflict, Lavrov says

Suspect in St. Petersburg cafe blast detained

Most Read

month

week

day

Search