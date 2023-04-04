UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore traffic through Lachin corridor

The five special procedures mandate-holders of the UN on Monday issued a statement calling on the government of Azerbaijan to take immediate measures to restore unhindered traffic and safe movement through the Lachin corridor.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The UN human rights experts stated, in particular, that the Lachin Corridor is the only transport link that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia and the outside world and is of a great humanitarian importance. The blockade has disrupted the delivery of food, medicine, fuel and other essential goods to around 120,000 people living in Nagorno-Karabakh. The humanitarian situation aggravated due to periodic interruptions of gas supply, which undermined the functioning of medical institutions. Educational institutions have also been unable to operate and had stopped their activities.

UN experts are seriously concerned that the long-term blocking of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with the outside world may lead to catastrophic humanitarian consequences for the population and violation of rights.

