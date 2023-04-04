Kiev, Western puppeteers do everything to prolong conflict, Lavrov says

The Kiev regime and its Western puppeteers do everything they can in order to prolong hostilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for air.ru, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Commenting on peace plan for Ukraine, proposed by China, Lavrov noted that it is consonant for key Russian approaches.

"Especially regarding the need to ensure equal and indivisible security for all countries in Europe and in the world in general," the Minister noted. "So far, the peace process has been hindered by Kiev and its Western puppeteers who exert all efforts in order to prolong the hostilities."

Lavrov noted that Russian and Chinese leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping stated "the importance for further close coordination on foreign policy."