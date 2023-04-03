Investigative Committee officers have detained Darya Trepova, the suspect in a St.Petersburg cafe blast that killed war reporter Vladlen Tatarsky on Sunday, the Committee told reporters on Monday, Tass informs.

April 3, 2023, 16:02 Suspect in St. Petersburg cafe blast detained

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russian Investigative Committee officers in cooperation with operatives detained Darya Trepova on suspicion of her being behind the St. Petersburg cafe blast," the Investigative Committee said.

A blast occurred in Streetfood-Bar No 1 on Universitetskaya Embankment in central St. Petersburg on April 2. One person, war reporter Vladlen Tatarsky who held an event there, died on the spot, and over 30 people were injured. According to preliminary data, an explosive device with a yield of more than 200 grams of TNT went off near the stage. Investigators and crime scene units are still working on the scene.

On Sunday evening, law enforcement agents searched Trepova’s flat in St. Petersburg, where her mother and her sister were interrogated. According to preliminary reports, it was Trepova who handed Tatarsky a statuette stuffed with explosives. She was later wanted by the police.