Armenia views the EU civilian mission on its international border with Azerbaijan as a “valuable instrument” for increasing security on the ground and contributing to peace and stability in the region, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Monday at a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu in Bucharest.

April 3, 2023, 12:41 Armenian FM hails EU mission as “valuable instrument” for increasing security

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Mirzoyan said he discussed a “broad circle” of issues of bilateral cooperation with Aurescu.

A 2023-2024 joint action plan was signed, he added.

“We’ve expressed our readiness to cooperate in the bilateral agenda, legal framework, regular political consultations, as well as in culture, education and science. We’ve expressed readiness to take steps in economic relations to utilize the entire potential in business ties,” FM Mirzoyan said.

The foreign ministers also discussed the effective implementation of Armenia-EU political and security dialogue and the Armenia-EU CEPA.

Views were exchanged around cooperation within the framework of Eastern Partnership and the European Political Community.

“Sending EU monitors to the Armenian side of the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan immediately after the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia in September 2022 and then deploying a long-term EU civilian monitoring mission is the EU’s important engagement in our region. We view it as a valuable instrument to increase security of people on the ground and contribute to peace and stability in the region. We appreciate Romania’s valuable contribution in the relevant discussions in the EU,” the Armenian Foreign Minister said.