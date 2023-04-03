Taghavard-Kaler primary school continues its educational process under direct enemy fire

Ensuring security continues to be the primary issue for the Taghavard-Kaler frontline community school of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Margarita Sahakyan, the director of the educational center told "Artsakhpress":

"The schoolyard is under direct enemy fire, but we continue our studies under these conditions. Physical education classes are held in the yard, though it is dangerous. I myself always go out to the yard and stand next to the students until the class ends," said M. Sahakyan.

''Before the 44-Day War, 54 students studied in the 9-year-old school, and today - 36. A part of the students have stayed with their families in Stepanakert, and some of them, taking into account the danger, attend the school of the neighboring Karmir Shuka community. In this academic year, 8 students will graduate from the 9th grade, we will admit three first graders," she said.

According to Sahakyan, the most important thing for the teachers and students of the school at the moment is the establishment of lasting peace.

"We have no other choice; we must stay and continue to live in our homeland, continue to educate our students. Along with being students, they are also fighters who, ignoring the fear, , attend school every day with great love in order to learn something new", the director of the school summarized.