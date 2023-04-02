President Harutyunyan paid tribute to memory of victims of April four-day war

On April 2, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan at the Stepanakert’s Memorial Complex paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Artsakh Republic in April, 2016.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2 , ARTSAKHPRESS: President Harutyunyan was accompanied by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, high-ranking officials of the Artsakh Republic, representatives of the command staff of the Defense Army.