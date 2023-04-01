Azerbaijan violates ceasefire by using firearms, grenade launchers

The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Friday violated the ceasefire in the eastern and southwestern direction of the line of contact by using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense press service reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In the area of Nakhichevanik village, the Azerbaijani side opened fire at the civilians working in the garden.

The Armenian side has no losses.

This ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

As of 10am on Saturday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.