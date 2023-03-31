Lukashenko says discussing return of nukes to Belarus with Putin

The latest geopolitical developments have prompted Belarus to intensify talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on hosting nuclear weapons on its territory, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in his address to the nation and parliament on Friday., Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Given how things are unfolding and the military-political situation around our country, I began discussions with Russian President [Vladimir] Putin on the return of nuclear weapons to Belarus," he said, referring to the nukes his country transferred to Russia in the 1990s.

Lukashenko recalled that back in 1994-1995, his decision not to withdraw nuclear weapons was criticized not only by the West, but also by Russia’s first president. "I said, 'No, I refuse to withdraw [the nukes]. I still remember his reaction, as he told me, 'They will destroy and crush you, and you will not be able to maintain strategic warheads anyway," he concluded.