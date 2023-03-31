Yury Shuvalov: CSTO ready to send mission to Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in interest of Armenia security

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is ready to send a mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the interest of ensuring Armenia's security, stated Yury Shuvalov, the spokesperson of the CSTO Secretariat.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "As for the Caucasus region of Collective Security, the organization is always ready to send a CSTO mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the interest of ensuring Armenia's security, and to provide other means of assistance," Shuvalov told reporters on Friday, following the results of an extended consultation of the CSTO leadership at the CSTO headquarters.

According to Shuvalov, the respective measures of assistance are already included in the draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on Thursday announced that its armed forces have taken control of the Lachin region hills and territories on the border with Armenia, and that this is related to the operation of the new road connecting Karabakh to Armenia.