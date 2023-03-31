Artsakhpress

Politics

France’s Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region to attempt humanitarian convoy passage into blockaded Nagorno Karabakh

The President of the Regional Council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Laurent Wauquiez has called for practical steps for not allowing Azerbaijan’s violations of international law in Armenia, Artsakh and the Lachin Corridor to be overlooked.

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The head of the French region is now visiting Armenia.

On March 31 he met with Nagorno Karabakh’s Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan in Yerevan.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Wauquiez described himself as a longtime friend of Armenia and Artsakh and said that he’s shocked by the current situation.

“In 2019, we met with representatives of Artsakh and signed a cooperation agreement between my region and Artsakh. We’d adopted a political position in my region to confirm Artsakh’s right to independence, which led to serious pressures by Pan-Turkist terrorist organizations against me and my family. Why am I here today? Because I am well aware that the entire international attention is on Ukraine and there is a serious danger for Armenia and Artsakh to be forgotten in all of this. I am here to say that we are not forgetting you, you are not alone, and we shouldn’t allow the violations of international law in Armenia, Artsakh and Lachin Corridor to go unnoticed in silence,” Wauquiez said.

The President of the Regional Council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes visited the entrance of the blockaded Lachin Corridor in Syunik to show to his countrymen the violations of international law, that 120,000 people on the other side are deprived of basic human rights.

“I was with the Governor of Syunik the moment he was notified that an advance had taken place the day before where we were located at that time [Tegh village]. I have witnessed and can testify about the violation of international law. I have also seen the Azerbaijani flags hoisted on the heights located in Armenian lands. And I had the chance to speak with displaced persons of Artsakh, whose words were deeply touching. As a politician, it is my duty to take action and be able to help you,” he said.

Wauquiez said that they want to organize a humanitarian convoy jointly with the organizations representing the Armenian community of France and try to deliver humanitarian aid to Artsakh.

“The convoy will be organized with our region’s support and will bear our region’s flag. It will approach the Lachin Corridor and we will demand passage to Artsakh. Either the convoy will pass and we will have a ray of hope, or the convoy will be barred and it will give us the opportunity to present this issue before international and European organizations, that once again the international law is being violated, and that actions must be taken,” Wauquiez added.


     

Politics

CSTO Secretary General warns of “risk of destabilization” due to situation in Nagorno Karabakh

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov has warned of a “risk of destabilization” stemming from the tense situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

Artsakh FM meets with Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes President Laurent Wauquiez in Yerevan

The President of the French region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Laurent Wauquiez, visited on Friday the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Yerevan, Armenia.

Russian FM plans to discuss Artsakh with Turkish counterpart next week

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey on April 6 at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on March 30.

California State Assembly Member Holden introduces measure condemning Azerbaijan’s blockade of Lachin Corridor

California State Assemblymember Chris Holden has introduced a measure in the assembly condemning Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor and urging the United States government to take immediate action and provide humanitarian support to the Armenians of Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

Armenia PM holds telephone conversation European Council President

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Azerbaijan is falsely accusing Armenia of arms deliveries to NK to legitimize its possible escalation, warns Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the latest Azerbaijani invasion into the area of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.

Economy

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Society

A large-scale of potato planting carried out in Berdashen

A large-scale of potato planting has been carried out in the Berdashen community of the Martunu region of the Republic of Artsakh.

Artsakh interior ministry: Azerbaijan army closed Goris-Stepanakert motorway between Aghavno, Tegh villages at night

The Azerbaijani military has blocked the Goris-Stepanakert highway in between Aghavno and Tegh villages, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh said in a statement on Thursday.

ICRC transfers 14 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 14 patients from Artsakh to Armenia, bringing the total number of patients transferred amid the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade to 229, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh reported.

Azerbaijanis shoot at Artsakh civilians working in Martakert town pomegranate orchard, agricultural work stopped

Shots were fired Sunday from the Azerbaijani combat positions at Artsakh civilians working in a pomegranate orchard, the Artsakh Police informs.

Hoping to find the lost..The story of a woman

Donara Arstamyan, a 40-year-old pedagogue, who was born and grew up, and then worked as a teacher in the village of Avetaranots, Artsakh’s Askeran region, continues to live with a great optimism.

Artsakh's Patara continues creating amid the ongoing blockade

After the disastrous war of 2020, 54 displaced families settled in the Patara community of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh.

ICRC facilitates transfer of 12 patients from Artsakh

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 12 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment on March 24, according to the Nagorno Karabakh healthcare authorities.

Military

Azerbaijan again opens fire at Artsakh farmer

Azerbaijani troops stationed in a combat outpost adjacent to the Berdashen village opened small arms fire on a 29-year-old farmer, Hayk Zargaryan, while he was carrying out agricultural work on his tractor in the village.

Azerbaijanis fire at Artsakh civilians, agricultural work stopped

Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire again, and the targets are Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) civilians agai

Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor soil road

On March 27, around 9 AM, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor soil road, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic informs.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the line of contact in the Shushi-Lisagor sector

The armed forces of Azerbaijan, once again violating the obligations assumed by the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020, on March 25 in the Shushi-Lisagor sector violated the line of contact established by the same document and ensured a certain positional advancement in the territory of the Artsakh Republic , informed Artsakh Information Headquarters.

Accusing the Armenian side of the false thesis of transporting weapons and ammunition, Azerbaijan continues to target the civilian population at the same time. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation that the Armenian side is allegedly using the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road to transport military supplies.

MOD: Armenia soldier who got lost is found

The Armenian soldier who went missing on March 21 has been found alive Wednesday.

Armenian serviceman believed to have accidentally crossed into Azeri-controlled territory

According to preliminary data, at around 12:20pm on Tuesday, Armenia serviceman M. G. got lost due to poor visibility and fog in the area while transporting food to a combat base by car, and ended up in the area under Azerbaijani control.

CSTO Secretary General warns of “risk of destabilization” due to situation in Nagorno Karabakh
Artsakh FM meets with Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes President Laurent Wauquiez in Yerevan
A large-scale of potato planting carried out in Berdashen
Turkish parliament approves Finland’s NATO membership
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Photos

Chartar. Spring
Chartar. Spring
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Videos

Culture

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Sport

A.C. Milan reportedly offer €8,000,000 for transfer of Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan

Sweden demolish Azerbaijan 5:0 at Euro 2024 qualifier as spectators wave Artsakh flag

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Diaspora

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

International

Turkish parliament approves Finland’s NATO membership

Russian, Chinese, Iranian drills contribute to regional security — China’s top brass

Biden extends sanctions over alleged cyberattacks on United States

Military cooperation between Iran, Russia not directed against third countries, FM says

