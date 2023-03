The President of the French region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Laurent Wauquiez, visited on Friday the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Yerevan, Armenia.

March 31, 2023, 12:05 Artsakh FM meets with Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes President Laurent Wauquiez in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Wauquiez met with the Foreign Minister of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan at the representation.