A large-scale of potato planting carried out in Berdashen

A large-scale of potato planting has been carried out in the Berdashen community of the Martunu region of the Republic of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Georgi Poghosyan, informed "Artsakhpress", adding that in Berdashen potatoes have been sown on such a scale for the first time.

"As a part of a charity program, 6 kilograms of seeds were provided to a family. In addition, the villagers also benefited from the appropriate state support and programs of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund," the head of the community said.

The arable lands of the community are mainly irrigated with artesian water, but problems arise during power outages. According to our interlocutor, only 12-13 percent of the community's arable land is irrigated.

"If we increase the artesian wells, then we can get enough harvest, which we can even export," Pogosyan said.

He noted with satisfaction that in 2022, a reservoir was built in accordance with modern standards, thanks to which an intensive garden of about 200 hectares is being established in the village.

“We have already planted and are growing pineapple, pomegranate, as well as persimmon tress,” the head of the Berdashen community said, noting that spring sowing continues. In addition, they have already planted vegetable crops, in particular, cucumber, watermelon and onion.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a message, according to which on March 30, Azerbaijani troops stationed in a combat outpost adjacent to the Berdashen village opened small arms fire on a Berdashen farmer, while he was carrying out agricultural work on his tractor in the village.