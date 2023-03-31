Turkish parliament approves Finland’s NATO membership

The parliament of Turkey approved a bill to ratify a protocol on Finland’s accession to NATO on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: All 276 lawmakers present in the parliamentary hall voted in favor. Therefore, Finland has obtained legal grounds for joining the alliance.

At the same time, the lawmakers said that Sweden, which filed a NATO membership bid jointly with Finland, has not fulfilled the provision of its memorandum with Turkey as of yet, and was therefore not ready to join the alliance.

Turkey was the remaining NATO member to approve Helsinki’s bid. Earlier, the process was also delayed by Hungary, but the country passed a relevant bill on March 27.