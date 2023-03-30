Russian FM plans to discuss Artsakh with Turkish counterpart next week

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey on April 6 at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on March 30.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: She said that Lavrov will discuss the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, Ukraine and Syria during his trip.

“A broad circle of issues is planned to be discussed during the contacts, first of all the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual interest, including trade, energy and tourism. A comprehensive exchange of ideas will take place on relevant issues on the international agenda, including the current situation in Ukraine, Syrian and Nagorno Karabakh resolution, as well as around Central Asia and Afghanistan,” Zakharova said.