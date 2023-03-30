The Maritime Security Belt 2023 naval exercise held by Russia, China and Iran in the Gulf of Oman contributed to bolstering security in the region, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday, Tass informs.

March 30, 2023, 16:58 Russian, Chinese, Iranian drills contribute to regional security — China’s top brass

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "These drills enhanced the capabilities of the naval forces of China, Iran and Russia to jointly fulfill various military tasks at sea, further strengthened traditional friendship and cooperation, contributed to the protection of maritime security as well as peace and stability in the region," the Defense Ministry’s statement on the WeChat social network quoted him as saying.

According to the spokesman, the exercise was held from March 15 to 19. In all, 12 ships participated in training in aerial search operations, sea rescue, naval parade order as well as performing a number of other tasks as part of the drills.